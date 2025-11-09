Live-Action Series The Dream Life of Mr. Kim Boosts Webtoon Views 30-Fold

Webtoon gets 10-episode side story depicting Mr. Kim's early years as new employee

Image via Naver Webtoon's website © Naver Webtoon

The popularity of the live-action series The Dream Life of Mr. Kim has led to a sharp increase in readership for its original webtoon.

Naver WEBTOON reported on Friday that between October 25 and November 7, the webtoon's views increased by more than 30 times compared to the two weeks preceding the release of the show's first teaser video (September 11–24).

Based on the best-selling novel by Hee-gu Song and its webtoon adaptation, the series follows a middle-aged man who loses everything he once valued and embarks on a journey to rediscover his true self beyond his title as a corporate manager.

The webtoon, which is drawn by Byūng-gwan Kim and has been serialized since 2023, struck a chord with readers for its grounded and emotionally resonant storytelling, surpassing 10 million views within a month of release.

To coincide with the release of the live-action series, Naver WEBTOON is also publishing a 10-episode side story that depicts Mr. Kim's early years as a new employee before becoming the “old-school boss” seen in the main series.

Currently, an official English version of the webtoon is not available.

Fans can watch the live-action series on Netflix.

Sources: YNA (Kyung-yoon Kim)