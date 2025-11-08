Haikyu!! Seasons 1 & 2's English Dub Streams on Crunchyroll

1st 2 seasons premiered in 2014, 2015

The first two seasons of the anime received English dubs that began streaming on Friday.

Production I.G 's anime adaptation of Haruichi Furudate 's volleyball manga premiered in April 2014. The 25th and final episode of the first season aired in September 2014. The second season of the anime aired in October 2015. The third season of the anime aired in October 2016. The fourth season of the anime titled Haikyu!! To The Top started airing in January 2020.

The first season of the anime received two compilation films. The first film Haikyu!! the Movie 1: The End and the Beginning ( Gekijō-ban Haikyu!! Owari to Hajimari ) opened in Japan in July 2015. The second film Haikyu!! the Movie 2: The Winner and the Loser ( Gekijō-ban Haikyu!! Shōsha to Haisha ) opened in September 2015.

HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle ( Gekijōban Haikyu!! Gomi Suteba no Kessen ), the first film in the two-part Haikyu!! Final sequel film project, premiered in Japan in February 2024. The second anime film Gekijōban Haikyū!! VS Chiisana Kyojin ( Haikyu!! Vs. The Little Giant) has been green-lit. (The anime's staff had announced the two films in August 2022.) The first film depicts the "fated showdown" between Karasuno High and Nekoma High.

Furudate's manga has also spawned three anime specials, two other compilation films, a clay-animated special, a series of novels, and a Nintendo 3DS game adaptation.

Furudate first published a one-shot version of the manga in the Winter 2011 issue of Shueisha 's Shonen Jump Next! magazine, and then ran another one-shot in the main Weekly Shonen Jump magazine later that year. In the following year, he launched the series version of the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump . The manga ended in July 2020.

