A Certain Scientific Railgun T Anime's Episode 14 Airs on May 15

New episode was delayed from original May 8 air date due to COVID-19

The official website for A Certain Scientific Railgun T ( Toaru Kagaku no Railgun T ) anime announced on Monday that the anime's 14th episode will air this Friday, May 15. The episode was delayed due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) affecting production. The episode was scheduled to air on May 8, but the 13th episode re-aired instead on that date. The anime's YouTube channel is streaming a preview for the episode.

The anime will adapt the Dream Ranker arc in its second half.

The new cast members for the arc are:

Atsumi Tanezaki as Ryōko Kuriba

as Ryōko Kuriba Mayu Mineda as Shaei Miyama

as Shaei Miyama Sayumi Suzushiro as Rakko Yumiya

The anime's seventh episode was delayed from February 21 to February 28. The staff had stated that they were delaying the episode because effects of COVID-19 had affected the production schedule. The anime then aired two "special programs" on March 6 and March 13 instead of new episodes. Episode 13 was also delayed until May 1.

A Certain Scientific Railgun T is the third season of A Certain Scientific Railgun anime. The series premiered in Japan on January 10, and will have 25 total episodes. The anime's first home video release and fifth home video release will each include a new "bonus" anime.

Crunchyroll is streaming the anime with subtitles, and Funimation is streaming an English dub .

Members of the previous anime seasons' staff are returning for the third season. Tatsuyuki Nagai is returning to direct the anime at J.C. Staff . Shogo Yasukawa is in charge of the series scripts, and Yuichi Tanaka is serving as animation character designer. Maiko Iuchi is composing the music.

