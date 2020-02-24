A Certain Scientific Railgun T Anime Resumes on Friday After Delay Due to COVID-19 Coronavirus

Episode 7 delayed from last Friday

The official website and Twitter account for A Certain Scientific Railgun T ( Toaru Kagaku no Railgun T ) anime announced on Tuesday that the anime's seventh episode will run on Friday, February 28, after being delayed from Friday, February 21. The staff had stated that they were delaying the episode because effects of the COVID-19 coronavirus situation had affected the production schedule. The sixth episode reran on February 21 instead.

A Certain Scientific Railgun T is the third season of A Certain Scientific Railgun anime. The series premiered in Japan on January 10, and will have 25 total episodes. The anime's first home video release and fifth home video release will each include a new "bonus" anime.

Crunchyroll is streaming the anime with subtitles, and Funimation is streaming an English dub .

Members of the previous anime seasons' staff are returning for the third season. Tatsuyuki Nagai is returning to direct the anime at J.C. Staff . Shogo Yasukawa is in charge of the series scripts, and Yuichi Tanaka is serving as animation character designer. Maiko Iuchi is composing the music.

The unit fripSide are performing the opening theme song "final phase." Kishida Kyōdan & The Akeboshi Rockets are performing the ending theme song "nameless story." The sajou no hana music group will perform a new ending theme song for the anime.



The A3! Season Spring & Summer anime series will restart its airing from the first episode on April 6, after having to delay the fourth episode due to issues related to COVID-19 exacerbating scheduling problems in the production. A3! Season Autumn & Winter , the show's second half originally scheduled to run from July to September 2020, has been delayed until further notice.

The Infinite Dendrogram anime staff delayed episode 7 from February 20 due to the effects of the outbreak as well as production issues.

The Asteroid in Love anime delayed episode 7's February 14 airing to February 21 and replaced it with a recap "episode 6.5." Asteroid in Love manga creator Quro had posted, "I hate the virus..." on Twitter on February 7, after freelancing animator Kyoko Kotani reported that Chinese studios cannot handle urgent requests for coloring work due to the outbreak's effects. However, the anime's production committee did not directly cite COVID-19 as the reason for episode 7's delay.

The Darwin's Game , Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia , and Hatena Illusion anime also delayed episodes earlier this month, although their production committees did not directly cite COVID-19 as the reason. All three aired recap episodes. While both Darwin's Game and Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia have already continued their runs, Hatena Illusion only recently aired its recap episode on Thursday.

The first reported cases of the COVD-19 coronavirus occurred in Wuhan, China in December, and then began to spread in varying rates and intensities across many parts of the globe through incubation in human hosts. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared a world health emergency on January 30. As of Monday, the WHO reported that there are 79,331 infected individuals worldwide, with 77,262 of them in China and 144 official cases in Japan proper. (The Diamond Princess, a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, has an additional 695 infected individuals.) 2,595 individuals have died from the disease in China. The WHO had reported only one death in Japan on Wednesday, but as of Sunday, a third passenger of the Diamond Princess cruise ship died in a Japanese hospital.