News
Happy-Go-Lucky Days Anime Film Delayed
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The official website for the anime film of Takako Shimura's Happy-Go-Lucky Days (Dōnika Naru Hibi) manga announced on Thursday that the film is delayed due to concerns about the COVID-19 coronavirus illness. The film was scheduled to open in Japan on May 8. The staff have not yet revealed a new release date.
The manga is an omnibus of stories about everyday life, themed around romance that is sometimes sweet, sometimes painful. The manga ran in Ohta Publishing's Manga Erotics F magazine from 2002 to 2004, and Ohta Publishing is selling a revised compilation of the manga in two volumes.
Kana Hanazawa plays Ecchan, and Mikako Komatsu plays Aya-san in the "Ecchan to Ayasa" segment about the feelings of two women who once met at a wedding of a former sweetheart. Takahiro Sakurai voices Sawa-sensei, and Seiichirō Yamashita voices Yagasaki-kun in the "Sawa-sensei to Yagasaki-kun" segment, which focuses on a teacher in a boys' school who is put on the spot by a student's sudden confession. Ibuki Kido plays Shin-chan in both the "Shin-chan to Sayoko" and "Mika-chan and Shin-chan" segments, while Kaori Ishihara plays Mika-chan, and Ai Fairouz plays Sayoko. These last two segments both follow two childhood friends and their growing sense of distance as they reach adolescence.
Other cast members include:
- Saori Hayami as Yuri
- Nobunaga Shimazaki as Tanabe-kun
- Mutsumi Tamura as Yoriko-san
- Kōhei Amasaki as Shin-chan's father
- Ryoko Shiraishi as Shin-chan's mother
Takuya Satō (Kase-san and Morning Glories, Fragtime) is directing the anime at LIDEN FILMS Kyoto Studio, and Koji Aritomi (On Your Mark, Naruto Shippūden, Pokemon 3 - The Movie) is serving as technical director. Satō, Yasunori Ide (Hanaukyo Maid-tai, Leviathan: The Last Defense), and Yoriko Tomita (As Miss Beelzebub Likes) co-wrote the screenplay, and Haruka Sagawa (Monster Strike: A Rhapsody Called Lucy -The Very First Song-, Sorcery in the Big City) designed the characters. CreepHyp will perform film's theme song "Monomane" (Imitiation) by.
Sources: Happy-Go-Lucky Days anime's website, Comic Natalie