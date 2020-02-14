Happy-Go-Lucky Days Anime Film Unveils Cast, May 8 Opening

The official website for the anime film of Takako Shimura 's Happy-Go-Lucky Days ( Dōnika Naru Hibi ) manga revealed the film's cast and May 8 opening on Friday.

Kana Hanazawa plays Ecchan, and Mikako Komatsu plays Aya-san in the "Ecchan to Ayasa" segment about the feelings of two women who once met at a wedding of a former sweetheart. Takahiro Sakurai voices Sawa-sensei, and Seiichirō Yamashita voices Yagasaki-kun in the "Sawa-sensei to Yagasaki-kun" segment, which focuses on a teacher in a boys' school who is put on the spot by a student's sudden confession. Ibuki Kido plays Shin-chan in both the "Shin-chan to Sayoko" and "Mika-chan and Shin-chan" segments, while Kaori Ishihara plays Mika-chan, and Ai Fairouz plays Sayoko. These last two segments both follow two childhood friends and their growing sense of distance as they reach adolescence.





The manga is an omnibus of stories about everyday life, themed around romance that is sometimes sweet, sometimes painful. The manga ran in Ohta Publishing 's Manga Erotics F magazine from 2002 to 2004, and Ohta Publishing is selling a revised compilation of the manga in two volumes.

Takuya Satō ( Kase-san and Morning Glories , Fragtime ) is directing the anime at LIDEN FILMS Kyoto Studio , and Koji Aritomi ( On Your Mark , Naruto Shippūden , Pokemon 3 - The Movie ) is serving as technical director. Satō, Yasunori Ide ( Hanaukyo Maid-tai , Leviathan: The Last Defense ), and Yoriko Tomita ( As Miss Beelzebub Likes ) co-wrote the screenplay, and Haruka Sagawa ( Monster Strike: A Rhapsody Called Lucy -The Very First Song- , Sorcery in the Big City ) designed the characters.

Sachie Nakamura ( BeLoop ) is the color key artist. Yutaka Ito is credited with art concept, and Yukihiro Saitō is the art director. Junpei Takatsu is the compositing director of photography, and Mai Hasegawa (editz) is editing. Pony Canyon is distributing the anime.

Shimura's Wandering Son and Sweet Blue Flowers manga also inspired anime.