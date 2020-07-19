Anime premiered on April 4, but began delaying episodes in May due to COVID-19

This year's 34th of Kodansha's Young Magazine revealed on Monday that the television anime/live-action series of Moriko Mori and Cota Tomimura's Gal & Dino ( Gal to Kyōryū ) manga will resume airing beginning with the first episode in October on Tokyo MX and BS11. The series delayed new episodes starting in May due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) making part of the series' production process difficult. The seventh episode was the newest episode to air on May 16.

The series premiered on Tokyo MX and BS11 on April 4 at 25:00 (effectively, April 5 at 1:00 a.m.). Funimation is streaming the Gal & Dino series in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland.

The anime half's cast includes Miyuri Shimabukuro as Kaede, Yuko Natsuyoshi as Kaede's friend Yamada, Youki Kudou as Kaede's senior colleague at her part-time job, and Seiichirō Yamashita as Kaede's boyfriend Shōta.

Jun Aoki (Pop Team Epic) is serving as series script supervisor and series director. Tōru Kanegae is the sound director, Yasumasa Koyama is credited for sound effects, Glovision is the sound producer, and Gin (Busted Rose) is composing the music. King Records is the music producer. Kotaro Sudo and Shin Furukawa are the chief producers, and Riko Koarai and Akira Yonezawa are producers. Space Neko Company and Kamikaze Douga are credited for animation production on the anime.

The manga's story begins when a gyaru, or "gal," named Kaede picks up a dinosaur and begins living with it in her room. The dinosaur eats human food, watches TV, and even enjoys being fashionable.

Mori and Tomimura, a married couple, launched the manga in Kodansha's Young Magazine in October 2018. Kodansha published the manga's third compiled book volume on February 6.

Kodansha Comics licensed the manga digitally under the name My Roomie Is a Dino . The first volume debuted on March 10.

The television series also has a live-action half. The live-action version has Kotaro Sudo in charge of series scripts, and HALO in charge of production. Entertainer 8467 (Nana Yashiro) is playing Kaede in the live-action version. The live-action adaptation's opening song is the same as the anime.

Update: The rebroadcast from episode one will premiere on October 3 late at night at 1:30 a.m. (effectively October 4). Source: Anime! Anime! (酒井靖菜)

Source: Young Magazine issue 34