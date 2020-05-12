Gal & Dino Anime Delays New Episodes Due to COVID-19

Episode 8 replaced with 1st of 5 episode reairings next week

The official Twitter account for the television series of Moriko Mori and Cota Tomimura 's Gal & Dino ( Gal to Kyōryū ) manga announced on Tuesday that the series is delaying future episodes due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) making part of the series' production process difficult. While episode 7 will air on Saturday, May 16 as scheduled, the series will rerun the first five episodes, starting on May 23. The series' website and Twitter account will announce when the anime will resume new episodes as soon as it is decided.

The series premiered on Tokyo MX and BS11 on April 4 at 25:00 (effectively, April 5 at 1:00 a.m.). Funimation is streaming the Gal & Dino series as part of the spring 2020 season in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and Ireland.

The anime's cast includes Miyuri Shimabukuro as Kaede, Yūko Natsuyoshi as Kaede's friend Yamada, Youki Kudou as Kaede's senior colleague at her part-time job, and Seiichirō Yamashita as Kaede's boyfriend Shōta.

Jun Aoki ( Pop Team Epic ) is serving as series script supervisor and series director. Tōru Kanegae is the sound director, Yasumasa Koyama is credited for sound effects, Glovision is the sound producer, and Gin (Busted Rose) is composing the music. King Records is the music producer. Kotaro Sudo and Shin Furukawa are the chief producers, and Riko Koarai and Akira Yonezawa are producers. Space Neko Company and Kamikaze Douga are credited for animation production on the anime.

The manga's story begins when a gyaru, or "gal," named Kaede picks up a dinosaur and begins living with it in her room. The dinosaur eats human food, watches TV, and even enjoys being fashionable.

Mori and Tomimura, a married couple, launched the manga in Kodansha 's Young Magazine in October 2018. Kodansha published the manga's third compiled book volume on February 6.

Kodansha Comics licensed the manga under the name My Roomie Is a Dino . The first volume shipped on March 10.

The series also has a live-action half. The live-action version has Kotaro Sudo in charge of series scripts, and HALO in charge of production. Entertainer 8467 (Nana Yashiro) is playing Kaede in the live-action version. The live-action adaptation's opening song is the same as the anime.

Source: Comic Natalie