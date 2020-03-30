Funimation to Stream Gal & Dino Anime in Spring

Anime premieres in Japan on Saturday

Funimation announced on Monday that it will begin streaming the Gal & Dino anime as part of the spring 2020 season in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and Ireland.

The television anime adaptation of Moriko Mori and Cota Tomimura 's Gal to Kyōryū manga will premiere on Tokyo MX and BS11 on Saturday at 25:00 (effectively Sunday at 1:00 a.m.). The series will then premiere on Animax on Sunday , Tochigi TV on April 8, and The Sapporo Television Broadcasting Co., Ltd. on April 9. Additionally, the anime will stream on various services in Japan.

The anime's cast includes Miyuri Shimabukuro as Kaede, Yūko Natsuyoshi as Kaede's friend Yamada, Youki Kudou as Kaede's senior colleague at her part-time job, and Seiichirō Yamashita as Kaede's boyfriend Shōta.

Jun Aoki ( Pop Team Epic ) is serving as series script supervisor and series director. Tōru Kanegae is the sound director, Yasumasa Koyama is credited for sound effects, Glovision is the sound producer, and Gin (Busted Rose) is composing the music. King Records is the music producer. Kotaro Sudo and Shin Furukawa are the chief producers, and Riko Koarai and Akira Yonezawa are producers. Space Neko Company and Kamikaze Douga are credited for animation production on the anime.

The manga's story begins when a gyaru, or "gal," named Kaede picks up a dinosaur and begins living with it in her room. The dinosaur eats human food, watches TV, and even enjoys being fashionable.

Mori and Tomimura, a married couple, launched the manga in Kodansha 's Young Magazine in October 2018. Kodansha published the manga's third compiled book volume on February 6.

Kodansha Comics licensed the manga under the name My Roomie Is a Dino . The first volume shipped on March 10.

The manga is also inspiring a parallel live-action adaptation. The live-action version has Kotaro Sudo in charge of series scripts, and HALO in charge of production. Entertainer 8467 (Nana Yashiro) is playing Kaede in the live-action series. The live-action adaptation's opening song is the same as the anime.