My Hero Academia Manga Takes 1-Week Break So Staff Can Switch to Digital

The official Twitter account for Kōhei Horikoshi 's My Hero Academia manga announced on Friday that the manga will not appear in the 32nd issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine on Monday as planned.

The announcement from the magazine's editorial department stated that due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and taking precautions to lower the risk to Horikoshi and his staff, Horikoshi and his staff are switching to working on the manga digitally. Horikoshi and his staff had worked on the manga using analog techniques previously. Shueisha had planned to still publish a new chapter in the 32nd issue despite the change in procedures, but the manuscript took longer than anticipated, and so the staff and editorial department decided to delay the new chapter. The next chapter will appear in the combined 33rd/34th issue of the magazine on July 20.

Viz Media 's app had also been listing for the past few days that the manga's next chapter would debut on July 19 (U.S. time).

Shueisha had stated on May 11 that the magazine's staff foresees more delays for ongoing manga series, as manga creators are now drawing manga in ways that minimize their risk of being infected with COVID-19, and the time required for manga creators to draw manuscripts has therefore increased.

