Shonen Jump Magazine Posts Statement Regarding Possible Future Delays

Jump Victory Carnival event also canceled

The official website for Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine issued a statement on Monday that the magazine's staff foresees more delays for ongoing manga series, as manga creators are now drawing manga in ways that minimize their risk of being infected with the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19), and the time required for manga creators to draw manuscripts has therefore increased.

In addition, the website for the magazine's Jump Victory Carnival event revealed on Monday that the event has been canceled. The event was scheduled to take place at INTEX Osaka on July 19, and at the AEON Mall Makuhari Shintoshin on August 21 to 23.

One Piece manga creator Eiichiro Oda previously stated last week that, because work on the manga is fully analog, the workplace is currently being reorganized to facilitate social distance. Oda said that there may be more interruptions in the manga's publication schedule because of this. The manga will not appear in the next issue of Weekly Shonen Jump on May 18, and is slated to return in the 25th issue on May 25.