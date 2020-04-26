Girl Gaku Anime's New Episodes Delayed Due to COVID-19

Show will begin rerun from 1st episode on May 4

The official website for TV Tokyo 's Oha-sta (Good Morning Studio) kids variety program announced on Monday that Girl Gaku ~Sei Girls Square Gakuin~ (Girl School ~Holy Girls Square Academy~), the television anime for the Girls² (pronounced "Girls Girls") performance group, is delaying the anime's fifth episode and later episodes indefinitely due to the state of emergency declaration in Japan. Instead of the fifth episode, the anime will begin rerunning from the first episode on May 4.

The anime airs inside the Oha-sta program, and it premiered on April 6.

The nine-member of Girls² group consists of some cast members from the Girls x Heroine Series tokusatsu (special-effects) television franchise . The group released their first song last June. (The franchise also inspired another group of cast members called mirage².)

The anime is set in Holy Girls Square Academy, an academy for training pro star performers. The show focuses on students who aim to participate in the academy's annual big event, the Girls' Arena. The Girls² members play themselves in the anime.

Hiroaki Akagi ( Karakai Jōzu no Takagi-san , Hina Logic - from Luck & Logic ) is the chief director, while Norihito Takahashi ( to the abandoned Sacred Beasts episode director) is the director at OLM and Wit Studio . Takahiko Kyōgoku ( Love Live! , Land of the Lustrous ) is the animation supervisor. Jun'ichi Fujisaku ( Blood+ , Atom The Beginning ) is in charge of series scripts.

Source: Oha-Suta anime's website