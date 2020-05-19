TurboGrafx-16 Mini Launch Rescheduled for May 22 in N. America

Console's release delayed from March 19 due to COVID-19

Konami announced last Friday that the TurboGrafx-16 mini console will ship in North America on Friday, May 22. Konami has not announced a release date for European PC Engine CoreGrafx mini version of the console, but stated that it is "keeping a close eye on the situation."

Konami delayed the March 19 North American release of the TurboGrafx-16 mini due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic affecting manufacturing and shipping in China.

The Japanese PC Engine mini version of the console launched on March 19.

The console is a compact device pre-loaded with games from the catalog of NEC 's original TurboGrafx-16 console. The European version of the console features the same lineup as the American version. The Japanese version does not have Salamander and instead features Tokimeki Memorial and Tengai Makyou II: Manji Maru .

The original PC Engine console launched in Japan in 1987, and then debuted in the United States in 1989. The console eventually spawned several variants including portable versions and versions equipped with CD-ROM drives.

Source: PC Engine mini Twitter account via Siliconera, Engadget