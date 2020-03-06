Konami Delays Release of TurboGrafx-16/PC Engine Mini Console Due to Impact of Coronavirus

Console's manufacturing, shipping facilities in China suspended due to virus

Konami announced on its website for the TurboGrafx-16 mini console on Friday that it is delaying the release of the console. The company stated, "the manufacturing and shipping facilities in China have encountered an unavoidable suspension due to the current Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. As a result, the delivery of all TurboGrafx-16 mini products, which was originally scheduled for March 19th, 2020, will be delayed until further notice." The company said it will provide more details once the timing is confirmed to ship the console.

The console is a compact device pre-loaded with games from the catalog of NEC 's original TurboGrafx-16 console. The console was originally slated to launch in North America, Europe, and Japan on March 19. The European release is named the PC Engine CoreGrafx mini, while the Japanese release is named the PC Engine mini.

The European version of the console features the same lineup as the American version. The Japanese version will not have Salamander and will instead feature Tokimeki Memorial and Tengai Makyou II: Manji Maru .

The original PC Engine console launched in Japan in 1987, and then debuted in the United States in 1989. The console eventually spawned several variants including portable versions and versions equipped with CD-ROM drives.

