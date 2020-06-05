News
Tsukiuta The Animation 2 Anime Delayed Again to October
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The official website for the Tsukiuta. THE ANIMATION anime franchise revealed on Friday that the Tsukiuta. THE ANIMATION 2 sequel is delayed again from July to October. The staff cited the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic as the reason for the delay.
The anime was originally scheduled to premiere in 2019, before being delayed to April 2020, and then again to July 2020 before this latest delay.
The website also began streaming a new video for the franchise on Friday featuring Takaya Kuroda as the mascot character Kuroda.
The returning cast for Tsukiuta. THE ANIMATION 2 includes:
- Yuuki Kaji as Kakeru Shiwasu
- Kousuke Toriumi as Hajime Mutsuki
- Toshiki Masuda as Koi Kisaragi
- Tomoaki Maeno as Haru Yayoi
- Yoshimasa Hosoya as Arata Uzuki
- KENN as Aoi Satsuki
- Shouta Aoi as Rui Minazuki
- Wataru Hatano as Kai Fuzuki
- Tetsuya Kakihara as Yō Hazuki
- Takashi Kondo as Yoru Nagatsuki
- Kensho Ono as Iku Kannazuki
- Ryohei Kimura as Shun Shimotsuki
- Masahiro Yamanaka as Kanade Tsukishiro
- Yasuhiro Mamiya as Hiroshi Kurotsuki
The anime will feature a new staff and studio. Yukio Nishimoto (The Galaxy Railways, Justeen, Music Girls) is directing the anime at Children's Playground Entertainment (Cerberus). Natsuko Takahashi (Hakyū Hōshin Engi, Norn9, Poco's Udon World) is in charge of the series scripts. Michinori Chiba (Mobile Suit Gundam 00, Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans) and Ai Yokoyama (Space Battleship Tiramisu, Usuzumizakura -Garo-) are adapting Jiku's original character designs for animation. Fujiwara (MOVIC) is again credited with the original work and original story draft.
Tsukiuta. THE ANIMATION is the television anime of a music and original drama CD series about anthropomorphized months. The franchise centers around the Tokyo idol unit Six Gravity (composed of characters representing December to May) and the sibling rival unit Procellarum (composed of idols born in Western Japan and representing June to November).
The first television anime season premiered in Japan in July 2016. Funimation streamed the series as aired in Japan, and then offered it on Blu-ray Disc in September 2017.
The anime is part of a larger Tsukino Talent Production (TsukiPro) franchise.
Sources: Tsukiuta. THE ANIMATION franchise's website, Comic Natalie