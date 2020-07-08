Live-Action Urayasu Tekkin Kazoku Series Resumes on August 21 After COVID-19 Delay

Series went on hiatus after 6th episode on May 15

The staff for the live-action series of Kenji Hamaoka 's Urayasu Tekkin Kazoku ( Super Radical Gag Family ) manga announced on Thursday that the show will resume with new episodes on August 21. The show went on hiatus after its sixth episode on May 15 due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) affecting the show's filming schedule. The show's website announced on June 27 that the show had resumed filming.

The show premiered on April 10 and airs on TV Tokyo , TV Hokkaido , TV Aichi , TV Osaka , TV Setouchi , and TVQ Broadcasting Kyushu . Sambomaster provided an original theme song for the series, and BiSH performs the original ending theme song "Buchi Nuke."

Tōichirō Rutō ( Ossan's Love franchise ) is directing the show, with scripts by Makoto Ueda ( The Tatami Galaxy , Night is Short, Walk On Girl , Penguin Highway ). Erika Fujita and Akiko Kamiyama are credited as producers, while Shinji Abe is credited as chief producer.

Hamaoka launched the original Urayasu Tekkin Kazoku ( Super Radical Gag Family ) manga in Weekly Shōnen Champion in 1993. The 31-volume manga spawned three sequels. The 28-volume Ganso! Urayasu Tekkin Kazoku sequel ran from 2002 to 2010, and the 24-volume Maido! Urayasu Tekkin Kazoku sequel began in 2010 and ended in March 2018. The currently serializing Appare! Urayasu Tekkin Kazoku series launched in March 2018.

The original Super Radical Gag Family manga inspired a 33-episode television anime in 1998. Akitarō Daichi ( Fruits Basket , Kodocha , Now and Then, Here and There ) directed the anime at Studio DEEN . Maido! Urayasu Tekkin Kazoku also inspired a television anime in 2014, and Daichi again directed the series.

Source: Oricon News via Otakomu