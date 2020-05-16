Live-Action Urayasu Tekkin Kazoku Series Delayed Due to COVID-19

The official website for the live-action series adaptation of Kenji Hamaoka 's Urayasu Tekkin Kazoku ( Super Radical Gag Family ) manga revealed on Saturday that the show is going on hiatus after the sixth episode due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) effecting the show's filming schedule. The sixth episode aired on Friday. Channels will instead start rebroadcasting the Yūsha Yoshihiko to Maō no Shiro live-action show on May 22.

The show premiered on April 10 and airs on TV Tokyo , TV Hokkaido , TV Aichi , TV Osaka , TV Setouchi , and TVQ Broadcasting Kyushu . Sambomaster provided an original theme song for the series, and BiSH performs the original ending theme song "Buchi Nuke."

Tōichirō Rutō ( Ossan's Love franchise) is directing the show, with scripts by Makoto Ueda ( The Tatami Galaxy , Night is Short, Walk On Girl , Penguin Highway ). Erika Fujita and Akiko Kamiyama are credited as producers, while Shinji Abe is credited as chief producer.

Hamaoka launched the original Urayasu Tekkin Kazoku ( Super Radical Gag Family ) manga in Weekly Shōnen Champion in 1993. The 31-volume manga spawned three sequels. The 28-volume Ganso! Urayasu Tekkin Kazoku sequel ran from 2002 to 2010, and the 24-volume Maido! Urayasu Tekkin Kazoku sequel began in 2010 and ended in March 2018. The currently serializing Appare! Urayasu Tekkin Kazoku series launched in March 2018.

The original Super Radical Gag Family manga inspired a 33-episode television anime in 1998. Akitarō Daichi ( Fruits Basket , Kodocha , Now and Then, Here and There ) directed the anime at Studio DEEN . Maido! Urayasu Tekkin Kazoku also inspired a television anime in 2014, and Daichi again directed the series.