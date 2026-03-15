Eren the Southpaw Anime Announces 3 More Cast Members

The official website for the television anime of Kappi and nifuni 's Hidarikiki no Eren ( Eren the Southpaw ) manga revealed three more cast members on Sunday. The anime's staff also announced that the anime will stream on Amazon Prime Video in Japan at 12:30 a.m. JST, right after its television broadcast.

Image via Eren the Southpaw anime's website ©かっぴー/アニメ「左ききのエレン」製作委員会

The newly announced cast members are (image above from left to right):

Tarusuke Shingaki as Shun Rukawa

as Shun Rukawa Asaki Yuikawa as Yūko Akane

as Yūko Akane Kenichirō Matsuda as Ifū Sakuma

In addition, the anime's staff revealed that a special 58-page manga titled Hidarikiki no Eren 1-kan ( Eren the Southpaw volume 1) will be given away to attendees of the anime's limited one-week theater screening of its first three episodes in Japan starting on March 27. The special manga drawn by original creator Kappi will center on Koichi and Eren's high school days.

Image via Eren the Southpaw anime's website ©かっぴー/アニメ「左ききのエレン」製作委員会

The anime will debut onand its affiliates starting on April 7 at 24:00 (effectively April 8 at 12:00 a.m.).

The anime will star:

Distribution company GAGA streamed the anime's teaser video and describes the story:

Halfway through high school, everyone begins to seriously consider their future. Koichi Asakura, who aspires to attend an art school to become a designer, is shocked one day by graffiti scrawled on the wall of an art museum. The artist is Eren Yamagishi, a left-handed high school student whose talents have been suppressed since a certain incident. The two eventually come to recognize each other through drawing, and Koichi embarks on his path to becoming a designer, while Eren embarks on her path to becoming a painter.

Toshimasa Suzuki ( Fafner: Heaven and Earth film, Lagrange - The Flower of Rin-ne two seasons, RWBY: Ice Queendom ) is directing the anime at Production I.G and Signal.MD . Taku Kishimoto ( BLUE LOCK two seasons, Haikyu!! series, Moriarty the Patriot ) is in charge of series scripts, and Takayuki Gotō ( Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex: Solid State Society film character designer and chief animation director, Parappa the Rapper ) is the animation character designer. Yuka Fukuchi and Akane Tamai (both Shinkalion Change the World and Platinum End episode animation directors) are designing the characters and are also the chief animation directors. ALI performs the opening theme song "Funkin' Beautiful feat. ZORN ," and Ima Murasaki performs the ending theme song "New Walk."

Additional staff includes:

Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website debuted a new serialization for the manga on March 4. The new story is set in 2026, and involves a new "competition" in the Meguro Advertising Agency. The manga will have a new 25th compiled book volume that will ship on May 1.

Kappi debuted the manga on the cakes web manga service in March 2016. Kappi then launched a remake with art by nifuni on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service in October 2017. The manga ended in October 2022, and it got an extra chapter that December. Shueisha also published the manga's 23rd and 24th compiled book volumes, the latter being its final, that December.

The manga inspired a live-action series in October 2019.