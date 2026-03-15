5th Girls und Panzer das Finale Film Opens on October 9; Final Motto Love Love Sakusen Desu! Film Includes Ribon no Musha Pilot Video

Bandai Namco Filmworks announced on Sunday the fifth film in the six-part Girls und Panzer das Finale film series will open in Japan on October 9. The film will screen in Dolby Cinema, Dolby Atmos, 4DX, and MX4D, in addition to normal screenings. This will mark the first time the film series is playing in Dolby Cinema.

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks © GIRLS und PANZER Finale Projekt

A previously revealed teaser visual (pictured above) features protagonist Miho Nishizumi boarding the Panzer IV Ausf. H (D Type Modified), and facing off against St. Gloriana Girls' College and the Infantry Tank Mk.IV, Churchill Mk.VII, foreshadowing the finals of the Winter Continuous Track Cup.

Additionally, the franchise announced on Sunday that screenings of the fourth film in the four-part theatrical anime project based on Maruko Nii 's Girls und Panzer: Motto Love Love Sakusen Desu! spinoff manga will include a "pilot video" based on Takeshi Nogami and Takaaki Suzuki 's Girls und Panzer: Ribon no Musha manga.

Image via Girls und Panzer: Motto Love Love Sakusen Desu! anime film series' website © GuP Ribbon Projekt

The staff for the pilot video includes:

Girls und Panzer: Ribon no Musha launched in Kadokawa 's Comic Flapper magazine in September 2014, and ended in March 2021. The manga centers on the new protagonist Shizuka Tsuruki, in a new school. She and her team participate in the underground and non-sanctioned sport of tankathlon. Unlike tankery in the main anime, tankathlon only allows light tanks and tankettes. With the spirit of a traditional warrior, Shizuka sets her sights to make a name for herself and fight worthy opponents.

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks © GuP MottoLoveLove Projekt

Girls und Panzer: Motto Love Love Sakusen Desu!

Maruko Nii

Kadokawa

The first threefilms opened in order on December 26, January 30, and March 6. The manga follows the unknown daily lives of the Ooarai Girls Team and other students. launched the manga in 2013 in's (then's)magazine.

The Girls und Panzer television anime premiered in October 2012 and had 12 episodes. The Girls und Panzer der Film anime film followup opened in Japan in November 2015.

The first Girls und Panzer das Finale film opened in Japan in 59 theaters in December 2017. The film features new characters from BC Freedom High School as they engage in a winter battle.

The second film opened in Japan in June 2019. The film depicts the finale of the battle between Ooarai Girls Academy and BC Freedom High School, and also shows the battles for Kuromorimine Girls Academy, Pravda Girls High School, and other schools.

The third film opened in Japanese theaters in March 2021. The film features six more schools competing on three additional battlegrounds.

The fourth film opened in Japan in October 2023. The fourth film continues with Ooarai's battle with Continuation (Jaktkosota) High School, after the loss of important teammates at the onset of the match in the third film. The film also shows the match between two strong schools, Kuromorimine and St. Gloriana, with Kuromorimine headed up by Maho's successor Erika, and St. Gloriana's commander Darjeeling in her last match.

Sources: Girls und Panzer das Finale film series' website, Girls und Panzer: Motto Love Love Sakusen Desu! anime film series' website, Comic Natalie





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.