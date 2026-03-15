2nd Live-Action Mr. Osomatsu Film's Trailer Unveils Ae! Group's Theme Song

Film opens in theaters in Japan on June 12

The second live-action film in the Mr. Osomatsu ( Osomatsu-san ) franchise debuted its full trailer and poster visual on Monday. The trailer announces and previews the theme song "Dekoboko Life" (Rough Life) by Ae! Group:

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Seiya Suezawa (Ae! Group) as Osomatsu (red shirt in picture right)

Yoshinori Masakado (Ae! Group) as Karamatsu (blue shirt)

Masaya Sano (Ae! Group) as Choromatsu (green shirt)

(Ae! Group) as Choromatsu (green shirt) Ken Kojima (Ae! Group) as Ichimatsu (purple shirt)

(Ae! Group) as Ichimatsu (purple shirt) Keita Richard Kusama (Ae! Group) as Jushimatsu (yellow shirt)

Takuya Nishimura ( Kansai Jr.) as Todomatsu (pink shirt)

The new cast for the second film's sextuplets are all performers from theregion:

Members of Snow Man , another popular idol group from Johnny & Associates (now known as Starto Entertainment), starred in the first live-action film.

Taisuke Kawamura (live-action Kuragehime , live-action Nodame Cantabile Saishū Gakushō ) is directing the new film, and Takayuki Takuma is writing the screenplay.

The film will open on June 12. The website had announced on October 28 last year that the film had been delayed from its planned January 9 release due to various circumstances and after consulting with involved parties. Tokyo Metropolitan Police arrested Jushimatsu's actor and Japanese boy band Ae! Group member Keita Richard Kusama on October 4 on suspicion of indecent exposure.

The first live-action film opened in March 2022.

The fourth season of the anime premiered on television in July 2025.