ORESUKI: Are you the only one who loves me? Original Video Anime's Promo Unveils May 23 Release

10 theaters in Japan to screen story finale with returning main staff, cast

The live-streamed Aniplex 48-Hour TV program debuted a new video and key visual for the upcoming original video anime ( OVA ) project of Rakuda and Buriki 's Ore wo Suki na no wa Omae Dake ka yo (Are you the only one who loves me?) light novel series on Saturday. The video announces project's main staff, cast, and May 23 advance release in 10 theaters throughout Japan.

Noriaki Akitaya ( Bakuman. all three seasons, Active Raid both seasons, BONJOUR Sweet Love Patisserie ) is returning to direct the anime at CONNECT and Barnum Studio with the television series' episode director Geisei Morita as assistant director. Shoko Takimoto ( Armed Girl's Machiavellism , Death March to The Parallel World Rhapsody , BONJOUR Sweet Love Patisserie ) is back to design the characters, and Rakuda is also returning to write and supervise all the scripts.

The other staff members include:

The returning cast includes:

Advance ticket passes will go on sale on April 10 in a bundle with A4-sized clear file folders. Both the passes and the folders feature the visual above. The television anime will rerun on TV Aichi , YTV , and BS11 starting April 5.

The Ore wo Suki na no wa Omae Dake ka yo ~Ore-tachi no Game Set~ ( ORESUKI: Are you the only one who loves me? : Game Over) OVA serves as a conclusion to the television anime series. The OVA 's story centers on the protagonist Jorō, an ordinary male high school student, and Hose, a "perfect human" who can do anything.

The television anime premiered in Japan on October 2. HIDIVE is streaming the series as it airs.

In the romantic comedy series, Amatsuyu Kirasagi is invited out alone by the cool beauty upperclassman Cosmos and his childhood friend Himawari. Expecting to hear their confessions, he triumphantly goes to meet each of them in turn. But Cosmos and Himawari both instead confess to Amatsuyu that they like his friend. Amatsuyu fights this lonely battle, but there is another girl who is looking at him. She is a gloomy girl with glasses and braids. Amatsuyu finds that he hates her, because she's always turning her sharp tongue only on him and finding enjoyment in his troubles. But it turns out that she's the only one who actually does like him.

Kadokawa began publishing the light novel series in February 2016, and released the 13th novel on December 10. Yū Ijima launched a manga adaptation on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website and app in February 2017. Shueisha published the fourth volume on October 4.