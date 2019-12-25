ORESUKI: Are you the only one who loves me? Gets OVA in Early Summer 2020

Conclusion to TV anime centers on Jorō, Hose

The official website for ORESUKI: Are you the only one who loves me? , the television anime of Rakuda and Buriki 's Ore wo Suki na no wa Omae Dake ka yo (Are You Really the Only One Who Likes Me) light novel series, revealed on Thursday that the franchise is getting an original video anime ( OVA ), which will premiere at an advance event screening in early summer 2020. The OVA is titled Ore wo Suki na no wa Omae Dake ka yo ~Ore-tachi no Game Set~ , and it will serve as a conclusion to the television anime series.

The OVA 's story will center on the protagonist Jorō, an ordinary male high school student, and Hose, a "perfect human" who can do anything. Staff will announce the OVA 's home video release date in the future.

The television anime premiered in Japan on October 2. HIDIVE is streaming the series as it airs.

In the romantic comedy series, Amatsuyu Kirasagi is invited out alone by the cool beauty upperclassman Cosmos and his childhood friend Himawari. Expecting to hear their confessions, he triumphantly goes to meet each of them in turn. But Cosmos and Himawari both instead confess to Amatsuyu that they like his friend. Amatsuyu fights this lonely battle, but there is another girl who is looking at him. She is a gloomy girl with glasses and braids. Amatsuyu finds that he hates her, because she's always turning her sharp tongue only on him and finding enjoyment in his troubles. But it turns out that she's the only one who actually does like him.

Noriaki Akitaya (Bakuman. all three seasons, Active Raid both seasons, BONJOUR Sweet Love Patisserie ) is directing the anime at CONNECT , and Shoko Takimoto ( Armed Girl's Machiavellism , Death March to The Parallel World Rhapsody , BONJOUR Sweet Love Patisserie ) is designing the characters. Rakuda is writing and supervising all the episode scripts.

Shuka Saitō is performing the opening theme song "Papapa." Haruka Tomatsu (voice of Pansy), Haruka Shiraishi (voice of Himawari), and Sachika Misawa (voice of Cosmos) are performing the ending theme song "Hanakotoba."

Kadokawa began publishing the light novel series in February 2016, and released the 13th novel on December 10. Yū Ijima launched a manga adaptation on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website and app in February 2017. Shueisha published the fourth volume on October 4.