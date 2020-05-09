Shout! Factory Delays Release of Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna Anime Film

New release date yet to be announced

Shout! Factory confirmed with ANN on Friday that the Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna DVD and Blu-ray Disc combo pack will not launch on July 7 as initially planned. Shout! Factory had announced the original release date on April 20, but is postponing the release "due to a production delay."

The Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna anime film opened in Japan on February 21. The film ranked at #6 in its opening weekend.

Fathom Events and Toei Animation had planned to screen the film with English subtitles in select theaters in the United States on March 25, but postponed the screening due to health and safety concerns related to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Fathom Events describes the film's story:

Tai is now a university student, living alone, working hard at school, and working every day, but with his future still undecided. Meanwhile, Matt and others continue to work on Digimon incidents and activities that help people with their partner Digimon. When an unprecedented phenomenon occurs, the DigiDestined discover that when they grow up, their relationship with their partner Digimon will come closer to an end. As a countdown timer activates on the Digivice, they realize that the more they fight with their partner Digimon, the faster their bond breaks. Will they fight for others and lose their partner? The time to choose and decide is approaching fast. There is a short time before “chosen children” will become adults. This is the last adventure of Tai and Agumon.

The Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna DVD and Blu-ray Disc combo pack will include both the English dub and the Japanese audio with English subtitles, as well as bonus features. There is no new official release date available at this time.

Source: Email correspondence