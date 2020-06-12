New Mashin Eiyūden Wataru Anime Resumes With Episode 3 on June 19

Episode delayed from May 8 due to COVID-19

The official website for Mashin Eiyūden Wataru Shichi Tamashii no Ryūjinmaru (Seven-Souled Ryūjinmaru), anime studio Sunrise and Bandai Spirits ' Tamashii Nations toy brand's new project in the franchise, revealed on Friday that the series will resume with episode 3 on the Bandai Spirits YouTube channel on June 19 at 8:00 a.m. EDT. The staff will announce a release date for episode 4 after it is decided.

The website had announced on April 24 that the third and fourth episodes of the anime are delayed due to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The series' third episode was originally scheduled to premiere on May 8, followed by the fourth episode on May 22. Instead of the third episode, a special version of episode 1 with commentary launched on May 8.

The anime premiered on Bandai Spirits ' YouTube channel on April 10, and one new episode was scheduled to debut every other Friday for four episodes. The series' five-episode second half is slated to debut in September.

The series' cast members are reprising their roles from earlier anime in the franchise.

Hiroshi Koujina ( Hunter x Hunter ) is directing the new project, and Momoko Makiuchi ( Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood ) is designing the characters at Studio Live . Astrays is in charge of mechanical design . Shigemi Ikeda and Yukiko Maruyama ( My Hero Academia , One-Punch Man ) at Atelier Musa are the project's art directors, and Sadayoshi Fujino ( Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin ) is the sound director. Bandai Spirits is in charge of planning cooperation, and Sunrise is handling production.

The project's story follows series protagonist Wataru, who goes to the world Sōkaizan in response to a call about an incident there. An evil presence shrouds the area, and the robot Ryūjinmaru's power has been sealed. Together with his friends Shibaraku, Toraō, and Himiko, Wataru begins a new journey.

Sunrise 's original Mashin Eiyūden Wataru television anime series premiered in 1988. The Mashin Eiyūden Wataru 2 sequel debuted in 1990, followed by the Chō Mashin Eiyūden Wataru sequel in 1997. The franchise also inspired three original video anime that debuted between 1989 and 1993.