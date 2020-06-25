Gundam Build Divers Re:RISE Season 2 Anime Resumes After COVID-19 Delay

Episode 19 streams on July 9 after delay from May 14

The official website for Gundam Build Divers Re:RISE Season 2 announced on Thursday that the anime will resume with episode 19 on Sunrise 's Gundam Channel on YouTube on July 9. The series will then resume its television broadcast on BS11 on July 11 and Tokyo MX on July 14. Kazuhiro Hara , who provided the anime's original character designs, drew a special illustration for the announcement.

Episode 18 of the series debuted on May 8, but episode 19 was delayed due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the show's production. Instead, Gundam Channel began streaming selected episodes from the whole franchise on May 14. Tokyo MX began airing reruns of selected episodes from the Gundam Build franchise on June 2, and BS11 did the same starting on May 16.

The anime, which is Sunrise 's latest Gundam Build project, premiered on April 9 on Sunrise 's Gundam Channel on YouTube . The series also premiered on the satellite channel BS11 on April 11, and will premiere on the over-the-air channel Tokyo MX on April 28. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it debuts.

The first season debuted streaming and also premiered on television last October. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it debuted in Japan.

The anime is set two years after the story of Gundam Build Divers , with a new version of the "Gunpla Battle Nexus Online" (GBN) game, and new Divers: Hiroto, a lone Diver who plays like a mercenary; Kazami, a wanderer who goes between parties; May, a mysterious solo Diver who participates in Gunpla Battles all day; and Parviz, a beginner Diver who has an introverted attitude but desires co-op play. While all four live solitary existences, they are brought together by circumstance to form a team in an experience that goes beyond GBN.