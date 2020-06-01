Diary of Our Days at the Breakwater Anime Restarts on July 7 After COVID-19 Delay

Delayed episode 4 to premiere on July 28

The production committee for Diary of Our Days at the Breakwater , the television anime of Yasuyuki Kosaka 's Hōkago Teibō Nisshi manga, announced on Tuesday that the anime will restart its airing from its first episode in July. The anime will restart on AT-X , Tokyo MX , and MBS on July 7, on BS11 on July 8, and on RKK Kumamoto Housou on July 10. It will also restart on dAnime Store, AbemaTV , and other online services.

The anime delayed airings of its fourth episode and onward until further notice due to the effects of the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the anime's production. The fourth episode was originally scheduled for April 28, but will now premiere on July 28. The second episode of the accompanying online radio program Hōkago Teibō Radio will launch on June 9.

The anime premiered on April 7. Funimation is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan, and it describes the anime:

Based on the manga of the same name by Yasuyuki Kosaka , the series follows Hina Tsurugi, a first-year student who moves to a town by the sea. While Tsurugi is more of an “indoor kid” who enjoys things like arts and crafts, she is suddenly thrown into the world of fishing when an older student, Yuuki Kuroiwa, invites her to be a part of the school's fishing club.

Takaharu Okuma (assistant director of Uzamaid! , Himouto! Umaruchan ) is directing the series at Doga Kobo . Fumihiko Shimo ( How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift? , Anima Yell! ) is in charge of series composition, and Katsuhiro Kumagai ( Gabriel DropOut , Luck & Logic ) is designing the characters. Miki Sakurai ( The Quintessential Quintuplets ) is composing the music.

The show's four main cast members are performing the opening theme song "Sea Horizon." The same four cast members are performing the ending theme song "Tsuri no Sekai e" (To the World of Fishing).

Kosaka launched the manga in Akita Shoten 's Young Champion Retsu magazine in February 2017 as his first series.