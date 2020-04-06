Funimation to Stream Diary of Our Days at the Breakwater Anime

High school fishing series premieres on April 7

Funimation announced on Monday that it will stream Diary of Our Days at the Breakwater , the television anime of Yasuyuki Kosaka 's Hōkago Teibō Nisshi manga, during the spring 2020 season.

Funimation describes the anime:

Based on the manga of the same name by Yasuyuki Kosaka , the series follows Hina Tsurugi, a first-year student who moves to a town by the sea. While Tsurugi is more of an “indoor kid” who enjoys things like arts and crafts, she is suddenly thrown into the world of fishing when an older student, Yuuki Kuroiwa, invites her to be a part of the school's fishing club.

The anime will premiere on AT-X on April 7 at 10:00 p.m. The show will also air on Tokyo MX , MBS , RKK Kumamoto Broadcasting , and BS11 , and will stream on d Anime Store.

Takaharu Okuma (assistant director of Uzamaid! , Himouto! Umaruchan ) is directing the series at Doga Kobo . Fumihiko Shimo ( How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift? , Anima Yell! ) is in charge of series composition, and Katsuhiro Kumagai ( Gabriel DropOut , Luck & Logic ) is designing the characters. Miki Sakurai ( The Quintessential Quintuplets ) is composing the music.

The show's four main cast members are performing the opening theme song "Sea Horizon." The same four cast members are performing the ending theme song "Tsuri no Sekai e" (To the World of Fishing).

Kosaka launched the manga in Akita Shoten 's Young Champion Retsu magazine in February 2017 as his first series.

Source: Funimation