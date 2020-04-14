Diary of Our Days at the Breakwater Anime Delayed Due to COVID-19 Coronavirus Pandemic

Episode 3 airs as scheduled next week, but later episodes are delayed

The production committee for Diary of Our Days at the Breakwater , the television anime of Yasuyuki Kosaka 's Hōkago Teibō Nisshi manga, announced on Wednesday that it has delayed the airings of the anime's fourth episode and onward until further notice due to the effects of the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The announcement noted that the show's production has only finished up to the third episode, and that the third episode will air and stream as scheduled next week. (The second episode aired on Tuesday night.)

The site and the show's official Twitter account will announce new airing and streaming dates for the rest of the episodes when they has been decided.

Funimation is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan, and it describes the anime:

Based on the manga of the same name by Yasuyuki Kosaka , the series follows Hina Tsurugi, a first-year student who moves to a town by the sea. While Tsurugi is more of an “indoor kid” who enjoys things like arts and crafts, she is suddenly thrown into the world of fishing when an older student, Yuuki Kuroiwa, invites her to be a part of the school's fishing club.

The anime premiered on April 7.

Takaharu Okuma (assistant director of Uzamaid! , Himouto! Umaruchan ) is directing the series at Doga Kobo . Fumihiko Shimo ( How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift? , Anima Yell! ) is in charge of series composition, and Katsuhiro Kumagai ( Gabriel DropOut , Luck & Logic ) is designing the characters. Miki Sakurai ( The Quintessential Quintuplets ) is composing the music.

The show's four main cast members are performing the opening theme song "Sea Horizon." The same four cast members are performing the ending theme song "Tsuri no Sekai e" (To the World of Fishing).

Kosaka launched the manga in Akita Shoten 's Young Champion Retsu magazine in February 2017 as his first series.