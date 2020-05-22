A Certain Scientific Railgun T Anime Delays Episode 16 to July 24

Anime's season to extend into September

The official website for the A Certain Scientific Railgun T ( Toaru Kagaku no Railgun T ) anime announced on Saturday that the anime's 16th episode has been delayed to July 24 due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. The anime's production committee planned for the anime's broadcast to end in early June, but it is now planning for the season to extend into September.

Beginning on May 29, the production committee will rebroadcast episodes chosen by the cast every week, followed by one episode voted for and chosen by fans on July 10. Episode 15 will then rebroadcast on July 17.

The anime's second half is adapting the Dream Ranker arc. The new cast members for the arc are:

Atsumi Tanezaki as Ryōko Kuriba

as Ryōko Kuriba Mayu Mineda as Shaei Miyama

as Shaei Miyama Sayumi Suzushiro as Rakko Yumiya

The anime's seventh episode was delayed from February 21 to February 28. The staff had stated that they were delaying the episode because COVID-19 had affected the production schedule. The anime then aired two "special programs" on March 6 and March 13 instead of new episodes. Episode 13 was also delayed until May 1. The 14th episode was delayed from May 8 to May 13 due to COVID-19 affecting production.

A Certain Scientific Railgun T is the third season of A Certain Scientific Railgun anime. The series premiered in Japan on January 10, and will have 25 total episodes. The anime's first home video release and fifth home video release will each include a new "bonus" anime.

Crunchyroll is streaming the anime with subtitles, and Funimation is streaming an English dub .

Members of the previous anime seasons' staff are returning for the third season. Tatsuyuki Nagai is returning to direct the anime at J.C. Staff . Shogo Yasukawa is in charge of the series scripts, and Yuichi Tanaka is serving as animation character designer. Maiko Iuchi is composing the music.