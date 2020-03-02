Tsukiuta The Animation 2 Anime Delayed to July

Staff cite "effects of recent global issues" as reason for delay

The official Twitter account for the Tsukiuta. THE ANIMATION anime franchise revealed on Monday that the Tsukiuta. THE ANIMATION 2 sequel is delayed until July. The staff stated the delay is "due to the effects of recent global issues."

The anime will air on Tokyo MX on Wednesdays at 10:30 p.m., and will also air on KBS Kyoto , Sun TV , TV Aichi , BS11 .

The anime was originally scheduled to premiere in 2019, before being delayed to April 2020.

The returning cast for Tsukiuta. THE ANIMATION 2 includes:

The anime will feature a new staff and studio. Yukio Nishimoto ( The Galaxy Railways , Justeen , Music Girls ) is directing the anime at Children's Playground Entertainment ( Cerberus ). Natsuko Takahashi ( Hakyū Hōshin Engi , Norn9 , Poco's Udon World ) is in charge of the series scripts. Michinori Chiba ( Mobile Suit Gundam 00 , Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans ) and Ai Yokoyama ( Space Battleship Tiramisu , Usuzumizakura -Garo- ) are adapting Jiku 's original character designs for animation. Fujiwara ( MOVIC ) is again credited with the original work and original story draft.

Tsukiuta. THE ANIMATION is the television anime of a music and original drama CD series about anthropomorphized months. The franchise centers around the Tokyo idol unit Six Gravity (composed of characters representing December to May) and the sibling rival unit Procellarum (composed of idols born in Western Japan and representing June to November).

The first television anime season premiered in Japan in July 2016. Funimation streamed the series as aired in Japan, and then offered it on Blu-ray Disc in September 2017.

The anime is part of a larger Tsukino Talent Production (TsukiPro) franchise.