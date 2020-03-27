Crunchyroll Pauses English Dub Releases, Lists Premiere Dates for More Spring Anime

Crunchyroll announced on Friday that it is changing its schedule for the production of its English-dubbed anime "to ensure the safety of the Crunchyroll team." The company is still working on pre- and post-production for its English dubs, but is pausing all recording "for the foreseeable future." The company will still stream the following dubbed episodes, but will pauses releases afterward:

Crunchyroll is also pausing the English dub of the KONOSUBA - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World– Legend of Crimson film.

Crunchyroll also announced on Friday that it will begin streaming the Fruits Basket 2nd Season anime on April 6 at 1:30 p.m. EDT in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa.

Crunchyroll also announced that it will begin streaming the television anime adaptation of Korean creator SIU's Tower of God manhwa on April 1 at 10:30 a.m. EDT in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

The company will stream the second part of the television anime of Miya Kazuki 's "biblia fantasy" novel Ascendance of a Bookworm ( Honzuki no Gekokujō - Shisho ni Naru Tame niwa Shudan o Erandeiramasen ) on April 4 at 2:45 p.m. EDT in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

Sources: Email correspondence, Crunchyroll (Joseph Luster), (link 2, Miles Tomas)