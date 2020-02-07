SIU's Tower of God Manhwa Gets Animated Adaptation

Animated series to get simultaneous release in South Korea, Japan, U.S.

The "Tower of God Animation Partners" production committee announced on Friday that Korean creator SIU's Tower of God manhwa is getting an animated television series.

The production committee opened a website and Twitter account for the animated series on Friday in Japanese. So far, the staff have not yet confirmed if a Japanese anime studio is animating the project. The animated work's Japanese title is Kami no Tō: Tower of God .

The animated work will premiere in Japan this spring. The website for the work teases that the animated series will have a simultaneous release in Japan, South Korea, and the United States.

SIU launched the manhwa on NAVER WEBTOON in 2010. WEBTOONS launched the manhwa in English in July 2014. WEBTOONS describes the series:

What do you desire? Money and wealth? Honor and pride? Authority and power? Revenge? Or something that transcends them all? Whatever you desire—it's here.

In the story, a boy named Bam (Yoru in the Japanese version) enters a tower to chase after his friend Rachel and get her back.

The LINE Manga app launched the title in Japanese in 2018. So far, the story is available in 28 languages.

Sources: Tower of God anime's website, Comic Natalie