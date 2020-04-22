Tokyo Big Sight's East Hall Unavailable Due to Olympics Until Fall 2021

NHK reported on Monday that the Tokyo Big Sight convention center's East Exhibition Hall will remain unavailable until fall next year. The area is still scheduled to serve as the main press center and international broadcasting center for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, which originally made the area unavailable only until November 30 this year. With the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games moved from this summer to openings on July 23 and August 24, 2021, the area will still serve in that capacity next year.

Comic Market ( Comiket ) 97 last December had less space than normal at Tokyo Big Sight due to preparations then underway for the Olympics. Comiket 98 would have had the same space restrictions this May, but the event was canceled to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Numerous other conventions and events use the Tokyo Big Sight facility throughout the year.

Other event news related to COVID-19 includes voice actor and singer Yukari Tamura postponing her planned "Tamura Yukari LOVE ♡ LIVE 2020" concert tour, originally scheduled from June to August. The tour will now begin in spring 2021.

The [email protected] franchise is also continuing to cancel events due to COVID-19. The franchise's official website announced on Wednesday that " The [email protected] Million Live! 7th Live [email protected] Flyer!!!" event is canceled due to the COVID-19 situation and Japan's declaration of emergency on April 7. The event was originally scheduled for May 23 to 24 at Fuji-Q Highland Conifer Forest in Fujiyoshida, Yamanashi.

The officiel website for the Fate/Grand Order smartphone game announced on Wednesday that the in-game event planned for the Golden Week holidays is delayed. In addition, the app's updates with new features scheduled for April or later are delayed. The staff will announce new release dates for the events and updates after they are decided.

The official Twitter account for the Granblue Fantasy smartphone game announced on Wednesday that it has halted voice recording sessions for the safety of the cast and staff. As a result, some of the upcoming events in the game will be missing some voice lines.

Sunrise announced on Wednesday that the 4K remastered Blu-ray Disc box set release of the Mobile Suit Gundam - The Movie Trilogy , Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack , and Mobile Suit Gundam F91 anime has been postponed indefinitely. The box set was slated for a June 24 release in Japan. Both Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack and Mobile Suit Gundam F91 had a limited-edition 4K remaster Blu-ray Disc release in 2018.