Kazuhiko Morita Launches New Manga on January 14

Morita to launch HOLE UP GAMERS manga about bringing back holed up gamers within games back to reality

The February issue of Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine revealed on Monday that Kazuhiko Morita will launch a new manga titled HOLE UP GAMERS , which will launch on Kadokawa 's Young Ace Up ! manga website on January 14. The magazine teases the manga's story about bringing back to reality gamers who are holed up inside games.

Image via Amazon Kazuhiko Morita, Kadokawa

Morita recently ended their Oibore Yūsha no Isekaigo (The Aged Hero's Fantasy World Retirement Home, image right) manga in April 2025. The manga launched in Young Ace in October 2023. Kadokawa published the manga's third and final compiled book volume in June 2025.

Morita launched the manga adaptation of author Hirukuma and illustrator Namako 's The NPCs in this Village Sim Game Must Be Real! ( Murazukuri Game no NPC ga Namami no Ningen to Shika Omoenai ) light novel series on Kadokawa 's Young Ace Up ! manga website in November 2019. Kadokawa shipped the manga's sixth and final volume in April 2023. Seven Seas Entertainment publishes both the manga and the original light novels, and it published the manga's sixth volume in May 2024.





Source: Young Ace February issue





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.