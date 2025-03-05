Kazuhiko Morita's Oibore Yūsha no Isekaigo Manga Ends

Manga about old fantasy hero launched in October 2023

Image via Amazon Kazuhiko Morita, Kadokawa

Oibore Yūsha no Isekaigo

The April issue of'smagazine revealed on Tuesday that's(The Aged Hero's Fantasy World Retirement Home) manga will end in the magazine's next issue on April 4.

The manga is set in a fantasy world that has vanquished its evil lord and gained peace 60 years ago, and now the hero that led the band that saved the world is in dire straits. Now in retirement age, he is as powerful as ever, but has forgotten so much. The country's leadership is troubled about how to manage the hero, but a certain incident puts him and a maid to tour the world.

Morita launched the manga in Young Ace in October 2023. Kadokawa published the manga's second compiled book volume on November 1.

Morita launched the manga adaptation of author Hirukuma and illustrator Namako 's The NPCs in this Village Sim Game Must Be Real! ( Murazukuri Game no NPC ga Shōjin no Ningen toshika Omoenai light novel series in Kadokawa 's Young Ace Up ! manga website in November 2019. Kadokawa shipped the manga's sixth and final volume in April 2023. Seven Seas Entertainment publishes both the manga and the original light novels, and it published the manga's sixth volume in May 2024.

Source: Young Ace April issue





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.