Kazuhiko Morita Launches New Fantasy Manga About Old Hero

The October issue of Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine revealed on Monday that Kazuhiko Morita will launch a new manga titled Oibore Yūsha no Isekaigo (The Aged Hero's Fantasy World Retirement Home) in the magazine's next issue on October 4.

© Kazuhiko Morita, Kadokawa

The manga is set in a fantasy world that has vanquished its evil lord and gained peace 60 years ago, and now the hero that led the band that saved the world is in dire straits. Now in retirement age, he is as powerful as ever, but has forgotten so much. The country's leadership is troubled about how to manage the hero, but a certain incident puts him and a maid to tour the world.

Morita launched the manga adaptation of author Hirukuma and illustrator Namako 's The NPCs in this Village Sim Game Must Be Real! ( Murazukuri Game no NPC ga Shōjin no Ningen toshika Omoenai light novel series. in Kadokawa 's Young Ace Up ! manga website in November 2019. Kadokawa shipped the manga's sixth and final compiled book volume on April 10. Seven Seas Entertainment publishes both the manga and the original light novels, and it published the manga's third volume in May 2022.

Source: Young Ace October issue





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.