Kodansha Delays New Issues for 10 Magazines Due to State of Emergency

Updates on digital manga services will also be delayed

Kodansha announced on Tuesday that, due to the state of emergency declared over seven prefectures in Japan, it will delay the publication date of a number of its magazines and magazine supplements. The affected issues include:

Morning two June issue (originally slated for April 22)

June issue (originally slated for April 22) Ane Friend issue 43 (originally slated for May 1)

issue 43 (originally slated for May 1) Young Magazine the 3rd June issue (originally slated for May 7)

June issue (originally slated for May 7) Good! Afternoon June issue (originally slated for May 7)

June issue (originally slated for May 7) Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine June issue (originally slated for May 9)

June issue (originally slated for May 9) Monthly Young Magazine June issue (originally slated for May 20)

June issue (originally slated for May 20) Hatsu Kiss 25th issue (originally slated for May 25)

25th issue (originally slated for May 25) comic tint volume 27 (originally slated for June 5)

volume 27 (originally slated for June 5) Honey Milk volume 49 (originally slated for June 10)

volume 49 (originally slated for June 10) Shōnen Magazine R July issue (originally slated for June 20)

In addition, Kodansha noted that some manga in its Comic Days , Magazine Pocket, and Palcy digital manga services will have delayed updates.

Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a state of emergency in seven prefectures last Tuesday, including Osaka and Hyogo (both neighbors to Kyoto) and Tokyo. The governor of Kyoto Prefecture stated on Friday that he has asked the Japanese government to add Kyoto to the list of prefectures that are placed under a state of emergency. The governor of Aichi prefecture similarly asked the Japanese government on Thursday to add that prefecture to the list, and then independently declared a state of emergency on Friday. Hokkaido declared a second state of emergency on Sunday.

The seven prefectures will remain under a state of emergency until May 6.