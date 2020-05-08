3rd Girls und Panzer das Finale Film's Production Continues

Director Tsutomu Mizushima revealed on Twitter last Friday that production is continuing for the third film in the six-part Girls und Panzer das Finale film series. The staff have started editing the film and are steadily preparing for dialogue recording to begin.

Mizushima also revealed on Monday that dialogue recording has been completed for the Kōya no Kotobuki Hikōtai Kanzenban (The Magnificent KOTOBUKI Complete Edition) compilation film. The compilation of scriptwriter Michiko Yokote and Mizushima's original television anime project Kōya no Kotobuki Hikōtai ( The Magnificent KOTOBUKI ) is scheduled to open this fall in Japan, and it will include new footage and get MX4D screenings.



Other anime, manga, industries, and games in Japan and the United States resuming or affected by the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) include:

The Animate retail chain announced on Wednesday that it is reopening stores on Thursday. The store is taking initiatives to prevent COVID-19 infection. The staff will wear masks and gloves, and will use disinfectants in the store. Customers will be required to wear masks in the store, and will be requested to use disinfectants and remain physically distant from others. The retail chain had temporarily closed stores starting on April 18 because of the nationwide state of emergency due to COVID-19.

Japan's CERO game rating board announced on Monday that it is resuming work on Thursday. The board had temporarily closed on April 7 because of the nationwide state of emergency due to COVID-19 pandemic and Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike's call for Tokyo residents to stay at home. The company is preparing to introduce telework for employees.

The official website for Cygames ' Princess Connect! Re:Dive smartphone game announced on Saturday that the game's updates will lack some voice content due to the impact of COVID-19. In battles, some voices will be substituted. In story segments, characters will be partially voiced instead of fully voiced. In other portions of the game, voice implementation will be postponed. The game's developers plan to restore the voices as business operations return to normal.

' smartphone game announced on Saturday that the game's updates will lack some voice content due to the impact of COVID-19. In battles, some voices will be substituted. In story segments, characters will be partially voiced instead of fully voiced. In other portions of the game, voice implementation will be postponed. The game's developers plan to restore the voices as business operations return to normal. The official website for the Love Live! franchise announced on Thursday that the Azalea sub-group's " LOVE LIVE! SUNSHINE!! UNIT LIVE ADVENTURE 2020 AZALEA First LOVE LIVE! ~Amazing Travel DNA~" event has been canceled. The event was first planned to take place on March 7 and 8, but was canceled, and later rescheduled to June 3 and 4.

The organizers of the Florida Supercon event have canceled this year's event, with the event returning in 2021. The event will refund all ticket purchases. The event was originally scheduled for May 8-10 at Miami Beach, but was later rescheduled to July 3-5.

Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea announced on Friday that the temporary closures of both parks are extended, and the parks will continue to remain closed until further notice. Disney stated staff planned to decide the reopening date in mid-May, but will now make a decision "once the requests from Government and local municipalities have been lifted."

Similarly, Universal Studios Japan in Osaka announced on May 4 that the park will stay closed until further notice. The staff will "[consider] the situation including the Government's further announcements" before announcing when the park will reopen.

ANN posted a list of current television anime that have confirmed the completion of production, and have not been delayed due to COVID-19 so far. ANN posted a separate, continuously updated list of all coverage of anime, manga, and games that COVID-19 has affected.

Sources: Tsutomu Mizushima 's Twitter account via Otakomu, Animate's Twitter account via Otakomu, CERO via Hachima Kikо̄, Princess Connect! Re:Dive game's website and Twitter account via Otakomu, Tokyo Disney Resort, Universal Studios Japan



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Arts Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. Bandai Namco Rights Marketing Inc., another wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.