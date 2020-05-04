List of Current Anime With Completed Productions

Shows not delayed by COVID-19 so far

Here is all of ANN's coverage of current television anime that have confirmed the completion of production, and have not been delayed due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) so far.

Individual animators have reported that their work is complete on these anime, but not necessarily the production as a whole:

A staff member reported the following production was almost complete:

Polygon Pictures announced on April 7 that all company employees would switch to remote work starting on the next day. The measures were tentatively scheduled from April 8 to May 6, although the studio announced on April 28 that employees will continue remote work until May 20.

Studio Colorido announced on February 27 that it ordered its staff to work from home, after learning that a person close to an outsourced freelancer may have had close contact with a person infected with COVID-19. All the other studios and teams of the Twin Engine Group (which includes Geno Studio , Lay-duce , Peakys, daisy , Filmony, and team Yamahitsuji ) also worked from home from February 28 to at least March 13, due to the frequent interactions between the group studios. Twin Engine added on March 20 that its studios would continue working from home for the foreseeable future.

Several series such as Anpanman and Sazae-san have aired new episodes this spring, but halted dialogue voice recording on future episodes. Crunchyroll , Funimation , HIDIVE , and Netflix have all released series without English dubs, although Funimation has since resumed dubbing some series.

ANN posted a separate, continuously updated list of all coverage of anime, manga, and games that COVID-19 has affected.

Thanks to adamfinecup, ultimatemegax, inter4ever, and MrRound for the tips.