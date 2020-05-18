Stars Align Anime's Director Reports Completion of 'Special Fan Movie'

Stars Align anime director Kazuki Akane reported on Twitter on Monday that the series' "special fan movie" is complete. Akane added that he is wondering when and where the movie will get a release.

The "special fan movie" is a "memorial" promotional video.

The Stars Align anime also received a "special collaboration movie" that began streaming on TBS Animation's YouTube channel on March 19. The promotional video brings together the anime's ending theme "Kago no Naka no Bokura wa" (We Inside a Cage) and its singer AIKI from Bless4 with dancer Melochin, who provided the choreography for the song's dance sequence. The video was filmed at Bless4 's studio space for the Stars Align home video release. The anime's second home video volume included the "special collaboration movie" and a making-of video when it shipped on April 22.

Stars Align premiered in October 2019, and it ran for 12 episodes. Akane ( Escaflowne series and film, Code Geass: Akito the Exiled , Birdy the Mighty: Decode , Noein - to your other self ) directed the anime at 8-Bit , and also supervised and wrote the series scripts. The teen adolescence story revolves around the coming of age of boys in a junior high school's soft tennis team, which is on the verge of shutting down.

Akane said on Twitter in December that the series' story will continue in some form, although not necessarily as an anime. The series was originally planned with 24 episodes, and the TV anime's ending reflects that structure.