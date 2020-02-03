Stars Align to Produce 'Special Collaboration Movie', 'Special Fan Movie'

The Stars Align anime announced on Friday that it is producing a "special collaboration movie" and a "special fan movie." The "special collaboration movie" will involve the ED theme "Kago no Naka no Bokura wa" (We Inside a Cage) artist AIKI from Bless4 teaming up with the dancer Melochin, who provided the choreography for the ED's dance sequence. The "special fan movie" will be a "memorial" promotional video.

Further details will be announced at a later date.

Stars Align premiered on October 10. Kazuki Akane ( Escaflowne series and film, Code Geass: Akito the Exiled , Birdy the Mighty: Decode , Noein - to your other self ) directed the anime at 8-Bit and is also supervised and wrote the series scripts. The teen adolescence story revolves around the coming of age of boys in a junior high school's soft tennis team, which is on the verge of shutting down.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan-Web