Trigger Premieres BNA: Brand New Animal Anime Episodes 7-12 on Wednesday

Staff celebrates anime's "completion" with livestream

The official website for Trigger 's original television anime BNA: Brand New Animal revealed on Tuesday that the anime's episodes 7-12 will premiere streaming exclusively on Netflix on Wednesday . (The website did not specify if the premiere is Japan only or worldwide, although the previous six episodes are not yet available outside Japan.) The series' director Yoh Yoshinari , producer Naoko Tsutsumi , and storyboarder Masahiko Ohtsuka will participate in a livestream discussion on Trigger 's Twitch account to celebrate the "completion" of the anime beginning at 9:00 a.m. EDT on Wednesday. Voice actors Sumire Morohoshi and Yoshimasa Hosoya will also answer fan questions on Twitter on the same day to celebrate the streaming debut of the anime's second half.

The first six episodes of the anime debuted exclusively on Netflix on March 21 in Japan. The anime premiered on Fuji TV 's " +Ultra " programming block on April 8 at 24:55 (effectively, April 9 at 12:55 a.m.)

In the anime's story, in the 21st century, the existence of animal-humans came to light after being hidden in the darkness of history. Michiru lived life as a normal human, until one day she suddenly turns into a tanuki-human. She runs away and takes refuge in a special city area called "Anima City" that was set up 10 years ago for animal-humans to be able to live as themselves. There Michiru meets Shirou, a wolf-human who hates humans. Through Shirou, Michiru starts to learn about the worries, lifestyle, and joys of the animal-humans. As Michiru and Shirou try to learn why Michiru suddenly turned into an animal-human, they unexpectedly get wrapped up in a large incident.

Yoshinari ( Little Witch Academia ) is directing the anime at Trigger , and Kazuki Nakashima ( Gurren Lagann , Kill la Kill ) is writing the scripts.

Genice Chan is contributing conceptual art, and Yusuke Yoshigaki ( Space Patrol Luluco , Ninja Slayer From Animation ) is designing the characters. Naoki Takeda is serving as chief animation director. Masanobu Nomura is directing the art, and Yukiko Kakita is serving as the color key artist. Nozomi Shitara is the compositing director of photography, and Kentarou Tsubone is editing. The artist mabanua ( Kids on the Slope , Megalobox ) is composing the music.

Morohoshi is performing the opening theme song "Ready to" as her character Michiru Kagemori, while electronic musician AAAMYYY is performing the ending theme song "Night Running."

Update: As of midnight on May 6 Japan Time (11:00 a.m. on May 5 EDT), 12 episodes of the anime are available on Netflix in Japan, but not overseas.

Thanks to Kyoshinhei for the news tip