Studio Trigger's BNA: Brand New Animal Anime Reveals Theme Song Artists in 2nd Video

The official website for Trigger 's original television anime BNA: Brand New Animal began streaming the anime's second promotional video on Wednesday. Both the video and the website announced that the character Michiru Kagemori (as voiced by Sumire Morohoshi ) is performing the opening theme song "Ready to," while electronic musician AAAMYYY is performing the ending theme song "Night Running." The video also previews the opening song and introduces more of the characters.

The tagline on the visual above reads, "When we transform, we transform the world."

In the anime's story, in the 21st century, the existence of animal-humans came to light after being hidden in the darkness of history. Michiru lived life as a normal human, until one day she suddenly turns into a tanuki-human. She runs away and takes refuge in a special city area called "Anima City" that was set up 10 years ago for animal-humans to be able to live as themselves. There Michiru meets Shirou, a wolf-human who hates humans. Through Shirou, Michiru starts to learn about the worries, lifestyle, and joys of the animal-humans. As Michiru and Shirou try to learn why Michiru suddenly turned into an animal-human, they unexpectedly get wrapped up in a large incident.

The cast includes:

Sumire Morohoshi as Michiru Kagemori, a tanuki-human and high school student with a certain secret who has taken refuge in Anima City.



Yoshimasa Hosoya as Shirou Ōkami, a wolf-human who is a misanthrope. He comes to look after Michiru after a certain development leaves him no choice.



Maria Naganawa as Nazuna Hiwatashi, a beautiful girl who is friends with Michiru. She yearns to be an idol.



Kaito Ishikawa as Alan Sylvasta, the young CEO of the Sylvasta drug manufacturer. He is a member of a distinguished family.



Gara Takashima as Barbaray Rose, a naked naked mole-rat-human and mayor of Anima City



Michiyo Murase as Mary Itami, who looks like a weasel but it is apparently a mink. Michiyo knows the ins and outs of Anima City, and sometimes helps Michiru, but sometimes does not.



Kenji Nomura as Kōichi Ishizaki (romanization not official, not pictured)

as Kōichi Ishizaki (romanization not official, not pictured) Hiroshi Naka as Yūji Tachiki, a dog human and Anima City Police detective

Hiroshi Yanaka as Jem Horner, a chicken-human and head of the Animal-Human Consumers' Co-operative

Kimiko Saitō as Melissa Horner, a wombat-human and vice-president of the Animal-Human Consumers' Co-operative

Youhei Tadano as Giuliano Flip, a dolphin-human and boss of "The Family" mafia that controls Anima City

Houchu Ohtsuka as Prime Minister Shiramizu of Japan



The first six episodes will premiere exclusively on Netflix on March 21, although the website did not specify if this is for Japan only, or worldwide. The anime will then premiere on Fuji TV 's " +Ultra " programming block on April 8 at 24:55 (effectively, April 9 at 12:55 a.m.) It will also run on Kansai TV , Tokai TV , TV Nishinippon Corporation, Hokkaido Cultural Broadcasting Co., Ltd. , and BS Fuji .

Yoh Yoshinari ( Little Witch Academia ) is directing the anime at Trigger , and Kazuki Nakashima ( Gurren Lagann and Kill la Kill ) is writing the scripts.

Genice Chan is contributing conceptual art, and Yusuke Yoshigaki ( Space Patrol Luluco , Ninja Slayer From Animation ) is designing the characters. Naoki Takeda is serving as chief animation director. Masanobu Nomura is directing the art, and Yukiko Kakita is serving as the color key artist. Nozomi Shitara is the compositing director of photography, and Kentarou Tsubone is editing. The artist mabanua ( Kids on the Slope , Megalobox ) is composing the music.