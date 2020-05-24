Ore no Yubi de Midarero Anime Completes Production

The official website for Ore no Yubi de Midarero. Heiten-go Futarikiri no Salon de... , the television anime adaptation of neco 's Ore no Yubi de Midarero. Heiten-go no Salon, Ijiwaru ni Jirasarete manga, revealed on Sunday that the anime's eighth and final episode will air as planned on Sunday.

The anime is the latest ComicFesta Anime adult anime series. The anime series of shorts premiered on April 5 and airs on Tokyo MX . In addition to the regular broadcast edition of the anime shorts, a complete "premium edition" with explicit scenes streams on the ComicFesta Anime website.

The manga and anime center on Fumi, who works as an assistant at a popular salon in the city. She trains every day under the famous and charismatic beautician Sōsuke, but she becomes unsettled whenever he touches her during their workday. Their relationship grows closer one day after they close the store.

The anime's Blu-ray Disc and DVD will ship on July 15.