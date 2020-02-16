My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! Anime Holds End of Production Party

The official Twitter account for the anime of Satoru Yamaguchi and Nami Hidaka 's My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! ( Otome Game no Hametsu Flag Shika Nai Akuyaku Reijō ni Tensei Shiteshimatta... ) light novel series announced on Thursday that the staff has "finished production on the main feature." The account posted a photo of the cake that was unveiled at the end of production party.

The tweet also stated that there will be "plenty more announcements until the broadcast in April." The series will premiere in April on MBS , Tokyo MX , BS11 , J Tele, and other channels.

Keisuke Inoue ( Ao-chan Can't Study! ) is directing the series at SILVER LINK. Megumi Shimizu ( Butlers x Battlers , Snow White with the Red Hair ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Miwa Oshima ( Ao-chan Can't Study! , Baka and Test - Summon the Beasts ) is adapting Nami Hidaka 's character designs for animation.

Yamaguchi began the original novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō! website in July 2014, and Ichijinsha began publishing the novels with illustrations by Nami Hidaka in August 2015. Hidaka also provides the art for the ongoing manga, which began in Ichijinsha 's Comic Zero Sum magazine in August 2017. J-Novel Club is digitally publishing the novels in English, while Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga.