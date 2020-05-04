Sing 'Yesterday' for Me, Arte Anime Have Completed Production

Both series premiered in April

Staff of the Sing "Yesterday" for Me and Arte anime series, both currently airing in the spring 2020 season, have confirmed that their respective productions have wrapped. The official Twitter account for the Arte anime announced the end of the anime's production on April 1, while Sing "Yesterday" for Me animator and character designer Junichirō Taniguchi confirmed on April 12 that the anime has finished production. The staff members did not state whether other aspects of production, such as voice recording, are also complete.

Many ongoing spring 2020 anime series have been delayed, with productions halted due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Some of the series have already had airings rescheduled for the summer 2020 season. Other upcoming anime from future seasons have also been delayed. Television anime production schedules will often have staff working on upcoming episodes of the series even as the series is airing, and it is uncommon for a production to wrap before an anime airs its first episode.

Sing "Yesterday" for Me premiered on TV Asahi in the new NUManimation programming block on April 4. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan. The series will have 12 television episodes, plus an additional six episodes that will only be available via streaming.

Arte premiered on Tokyo MX on April 4, and also airs on BS-Fuji and YTV . Funimation is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.