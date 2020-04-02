Crunchyroll to Stream Dropkick on My Devil!! Dash, Tsugumomo2, More Anime

Crunchyroll announced on Thursday that it will stream the Dropkick on My Devil!! Dash , Tsugumomo2, Major 2nd second series, Princess Connect! Re:Dive , and Sing "Yesterday" for Me anime as part of the spring 2020 season. The company also announced that it will begin streaming the IDOLiSH7 Second Beat! anime on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. EDT and the My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! anime on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. EDT.

Dropkick on My Devil!! Dash , the second season of the television anime of Yukiwo 's Dropkick on My Devil! ( Jashin-chan Dropkick ) manga, will premiere on Monday at 11:30 a.m. EDT worldwide except in Asia. The anime will premiere in Japan on AT-X on Monday at 10:30 p.m.

The original comedy manga by Yukiwo centers on Yurine Hanazono, a college student who summons Jashin-chan, a demon from the underworld. Now they must live together in a run-down apartment in Tokyo's Jinbōchō district. If Yurine dies, Jashin-chan gets to go back to the underworld, so she constantly plots to kill Yurine.

The first anime season premiered in July 2018. The anime is streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video inside and outside of Japan. Amazon Prime Video premiered the final bonus episode in October 2018.

Tsugumomo2 ( Tsugu Tsugumomo ), the Tsugumomo series' second season will premiere on Sunday at 10:00 a.m. EDT in English-speaking territories in North America, UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Netherlands, and Scandinavia, and non-English speaking Europe, Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The second season will premiere in Japan on Sunday on the Tokyo MX and AT-X channels.

The staff from the anime's first season are returning for the second season.

JManga published the first two volumes of the manga digitally in English before the site ended service in 2013, and it describes the series:

Kazuya Kagami's most treasured possession in the world is the obi left to him by his late mother. The scent of cherry-blossoms infused into it helps him through his day - but he never expected it to save his life, becoming a beautiful kimono-clad girl who calls herself an "artifact spirit." Her name is Kiriha, tsukumogami of the sash, who naturally moves in with him, as he is her "owner." Throw in Chisato, his bespectacled friend, an overprotective older sister who wants to take baths with him, a busty priestess, a seductive sorceress named Kokuyoura, and Kazuya's life has just gotten a lot more...interesting.

The 12-episode first season premiered in April 2017, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired. Funimation released the anime on home video with "a combination of uncensored and TV broadcast materials based on what was available from the licensor" last May.

Crunchyroll will begin streaming the second anime series of Takuya Mitsuda 's Major 2nd baseball manga on Saturday at 7:00 a.m. EDT worldwide except in Asia. The anime will premiere in Japan on Saturday on NHK Educational .

Crunchyroll describes the story:

"One day, we're going to make the strongest battery ever!" Based on the promise to reunite with Hikaru again, Daigo has moved on to Fuurin Academy Middle School. Daigo is the captain for the baseball club, but with all the older students gone, the team is all girls, including Mutsuko. With a group of peculiar newcomers, the new Fuurin Academy baseball club is off to a new start!

The first Major manga inspired its first television anime series in 2004, and the sixth television anime series ran in 2010. The manga also inspired an anime film titled Major: Yūjō no Winning Shot in 2008.

The television anime of Cygames ' Princess Connect! Re:Dive smartphone game will premiere on Monday at 12:30 p.m. EDT worldwide except in Asia. The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX , BS11 , Sun TV , and KBS Kyoto on Monday at 24:30 (effectively Tuesday at 12:30 a.m.).

Crunchyroll describes the story:

In the beautiful land of Astraea where a gentle breeze blows, a young man named Yuuki awakens with no memory of his past. There he encounters a guide who has sworn to care for him—Kokkoro, a lovely swordswoman who's always feeling peckish—Pecorine, and a cat-eared sorceress with a prickly attitude—Karyl. Led by fate, these four come together to form the "Gourmet Guild." And so their adventure begins...

Cygames announced the game as a sequel to CyberAgent and Cygames ' Princess Connect! smartphone game in 2016. The game then launched in February 2018.

Crunchyroll will begin streaming the television anime of Kei Toume 's Sing "Yesterday" for Me ( Yesterday o Utatte ) manga on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. EDT worldwide except in Asia. The anime will premiere on TV Asahi in the new NUManimation programming block on Saturday late at night at 1:30 a.m. (effectively Sunday).

Crunchyroll describes the story:

Kei Toume 's eighteen-year youth ensemble classic gets its long-awaited animated adaptation. A story of love and humanity, following four boys and girls trying to live their best lives through hardship and turmoil, in a small town on a private rail line just outside of Shinjuku. Minor misunderstandings lead to big complications, and their various feelings become entangled. A story of daily life lived 49% looking back, 51% looking forward.

The series will have 12 television episodes, plus an additional six episodes that will only be available via streaming.

Sources: Email correspondence, Crunchyroll