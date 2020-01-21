Sing 'Yesterday' for Me Anime Reveals Cast, April 4 Premiere

This year's fourth issue of Shueisha 's Grand Jump magazine revealed the main cast members, a new visual, and the April 4 premiere date for the television anime of Kei Toume 's Sing "Yesterday" for Me ( Yesterday o Utatte ) manga on Wednesday. The cast includes Natsuki Hanae as Rō Hayakawa, Chikahiro Kobayashi as Rikuo Uozumi, Kana Hanazawa as Shinako Morinome, and Yume Miyamoto as Haru Nonaka.

The anime will premiere on TV Asahi on April 4, and will also begin streaming on Abema TV on April 4.

Yoshiyuki Fujiwara ( GJ Club , New Game! , Plastic Memories ) is directing the anime at Doga Kobo . Jin Tanaka ( Laid-Back Camp , Kirakira ☆ Precure a la Mode , Cinderella Nine ) is penning the scripts. Junichirō Taniguchi ( Natsuyuki Rendezvous , Tada Never Falls in Love ) is designing the characters. Masanori Tsuchiya ( New Game! , Tada Never Falls in Love , Azur Lane ) is the sound director. DMM.futureworks is producing the project.

The coming-of-age story follows a university graduate named Rikuo who has not been able to find permanent employment after college, a mysterious woman named Haru who has a pet crow, and Rikuo's former university classmate Shinako.

Toume launched the manga in Business Jump in 1997, and the manga switched to Grand Jump with the magazine's inaugural issue in November 2011. Toume ended the manga in June 2015. Shueisha published 11 compiled book volumes for the manga.

Tokyopop published Toume's Lament of the Lamb manga in English. Lament of the Lamb inspired a four-episode original video animation ( OVA ) in 2003. Toume launched Kūden Noise no Himegimi (Static Noise Princess) in Gentosha 's Comic Birz magazine in July 2016, and Gentosha published the third compiled volume in January 2019. Comic Birz ended serialization in June 2018. The manga relaunched in Kodansha 's Evening magazine in January 2019 as a continuation with the new title Kūden no Himegimi (Static Princess).

Toume also plans to launch a new manga titled Hōkago Cinema (After School Cinema) on Gentosha 's Comic Boost manga website. The manga was originally slated to launch in March, but it has not yet launched.