Stars Align Anime Streams Memorial Epilogue Short Set 2 Years Later

Maki Katsuragi, Tōma Shinjō shown in new footage after TV anime's finale

The official website for the Stars Align television anime began streaming a "Special Fan Movie" short on Wednesday. The "memorial promotional video" with new footage is set two years after the television anime's finale, when Maki Katsuragi, Tōma Shinjō, and others are now in high school.

Stars Align anime director Kazuki Akane reported on Twitter on Monday that the series' "special fan movie" is complete. The short is the fourth entry in the website's "Production Note" column that promotes the anime's home video release. Akane had said on Twitter in December that the series' story would continue in some form, although not necessarily as an anime. The series was originally planned with 24 episodes, and the TV anime's ending reflects that structure.

Stars Align premiered in October 2019, and it ran for 12 episodes. Akane ( Escaflowne series and film, Code Geass: Akito the Exiled , Birdy the Mighty: Decode , Noein - to your other self ) directed the anime at 8-Bit , and also supervised and wrote the series scripts. The teen adolescence story revolves around the coming of age of boys in a junior high school's soft tennis team, which is on the verge of shutting down.

The anime also received a "special collaboration movie" that began streaming on TBS Animation's YouTube channel on March 19. That promotional video brought together the anime's ending theme "Kago no Naka no Bokura wa" (We Inside a Cage) and its singer AIKI from Bless4 with dancer Melochin, who provided the choreography for the song's dance sequence. The video was filmed at Bless4 's studio space for the Stars Align home video release. The anime's second home video volume included the "special collaboration movie" and a making-of video when it shipped on April 22.

Sources: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web, Comic Natalie