Akudama Drive Anime's 2nd Video Unveils More Cast, Songs, October 8 Debut

Studio Pierrot and Too Kyo Games' official website for their original television anime series Akudama Drive posted its second promotional video and a new key visual on Thursday. The video announces more cast members, theme song artists, and the October 8 premiere for the anime. It also previews the opening theme song.







The newly announced cast members are (from left to right in the picture below):

Akio Ohtsuka as Capital Punishment Division's Instructor

as Capital Punishment Division's Instructor Yumiri Hanamori as Capital Punishment Division's Student

as Capital Punishment Division's Student Yoshiko Sakakibara as Boss

as Boss Maaya Uchida as Black Cat

The group SPARK!!SOUND!!SHOW!! are contributing the opening theme song "Steal!!" while the four-member male vocal unit Urashimasakatasen are contributing the ending theme song "Ready."

The series will premiere on the AT-X channel on October 8 at 9:30 p.m. (8:30 a.m. EDT), and then it will run on the BS NTV , Sun TV , Tokyo MX , KBS Kyoto , and J:Tele channels, as well as on the FOD service. Funimation annnounced in July that it will stream the anime. The anime had been delayed from July to October due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In the story of the anime, long ago the "Kantō" and "Kansei" countries had a war that divided the world. But at the end of the war, Kansei became a vassal to Kantō. However, Kansei's government and police force declined, and crime became rampant. The criminals are called "Akudama."

The anime stars:

Tomoyo Kurosawa as Ordinary Person (Ippanjin), a normal woman who has grown up in an ordinary household, has an ordinary job, and lives an ordinary life. She gets involved in the lives of the Akudama. She doesn't get sad and is always positive no matter what.



Yuichiro Umehara as Courier (Hakobiya), who has an ingenious talent for driving and can handle any weapon. He is a man of little words and only says what needs to be said. He has absolute confidence in is work and is a bit of a workaholic.



Shunsuke Takeuchi as Brawler (Kenkaya), a fighting idiot who thinks that power is everything. He has a pure and straightforward personality.



Shun Horie as Hacker, a cyber-terrorist who has great hacking skills. He gets more passionate about something the more it seems like it's impossible to do, but he's indifferent to things he has no interest in.



Megumi Ogata as Doctor (Isha), a mad scientist who enjoys playing with people's lives. She excels at medical treatment, and hides syringes and gas under her white coat.



Subaru Kimura as Hoodlum (Chinpira), who is a bit of a coward and as a result worries a lot about his friends.



Takahiro Sakurai as Cutthroat (Satsujinki), whose hobby is murder. His normal personality is as innocent as a child, but under certain conditions he has impulses to kill.



Studio Pierrot and Too Kyo Games are credited with the original work. Kazutaka Kodaka ( Danganronpa game franchise ) is credited with the original story draft. Tomohiro Taguchi ( Kino's Journey - The Beautiful World , Twin Star Exorcists ) is directing the anime at Studio Pierrot , and Yoshifumi Sasahara (episode director for Scum's Wish , Kino's Journey - The Beautiful World ) is the assistant director. Norimitsu Kaihō ( Danganronpa 3: The End of Hope's Peak High School: Future Arc , School-Live! ) is overseeing the series scripts. Cindy H. Yamauchi is adapting Rui Komatsuzaki 's original character designs for animation. Aida Shigekazu is composing the music.